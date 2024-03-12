Open Menu

Current Fiscal Year Poses Significant Challenge, Says Finance Minister Aurangzeb

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 12, 2024 | 03:41 PM

Current fiscal year poses significant challenge, says Finance Minister Aurangzeb

The finance minister says staff-level negotiations are expected to begin next week, emphasizing that participation in the IMF program is unavoidable.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 12nd, 2024) Federal Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb, who recently assumed office, said that the current fiscal year poses significant challenges, and Pakistan would soon initiate formal negotiations with the IMF.

The minister said that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) program is inevitable for Pakistan.

He mentioned that staff-level negotiations are expected to begin next week, emphasizing that participation in the IMF program is unavoidable.

The minister pledged to exert all efforts to address Pakistan's existing challenges effectively.

Furthermore, it's worth noting that the federal cabinet approved Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb's request to regain Pakistani citizenship.

Muhammad Aurangzeb also stepped down from his positions as Chief Executive Officer of a private bank and the presidency, which he had held since April 30, 2018.

In addition, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb is scheduled to visit America from April 15 to 20.

The reports indicate that he will attend the annual ministerial meetings of the IMF and the World Bank in Washington.

The Governor of the State Bank, the Secretary of Finance, and senior officials will accompany the finance minister during his visit.

The ministerial meetings are slated from April 17 to 19, with Muhammad Aurangzeb leading the Pakistani delegation.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan IMF World Bank Governor Washington Visit Bank April Citizenship 2018 All From Cabinet

Recent Stories

President Zardari decides not to withdraw salary a ..

President Zardari decides not to withdraw salary amid economic challenges

27 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs Elevates Employee Well-Being with Cu ..

Dubai Customs Elevates Employee Well-Being with Cutting-Edge Medical Center Unve ..

59 minutes ago
 The team of Muslim League Punjab congratulates Cha ..

The team of Muslim League Punjab congratulates Chaudhry Salik Hussain on assumin ..

1 hour ago
 Polling for 48 Senate seats to be held on April 2

Polling for 48 Senate seats to be held on April 2

3 hours ago
 Restrictions imposed on meetings with Imran Khan ..

Restrictions imposed on meetings with Imran Khan in Adiala Jail

4 hours ago
 PM, Naval Chief discuss professional matters perta ..

PM, Naval Chief discuss professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Navy

4 hours ago
I try to improve my game every day: Babar Azam

I try to improve my game every day: Babar Azam

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Elite classes don’t require subsidies, tax colle ..

Elite classes don’t require subsidies, tax collection vital for national econo ..

16 hours ago
 Khurram Dastgir urges reconciliation need of hour

Khurram Dastgir urges reconciliation need of hour

16 hours ago
 Tarar stresses PM's commitment to economic improve ..

Tarar stresses PM's commitment to economic improvement

16 hours ago

More Stories From Business