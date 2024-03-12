Current Fiscal Year Poses Significant Challenge, Says Finance Minister Aurangzeb
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 12, 2024 | 03:41 PM
The finance minister says staff-level negotiations are expected to begin next week, emphasizing that participation in the IMF program is unavoidable.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 12nd, 2024) Federal Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb, who recently assumed office, said that the current fiscal year poses significant challenges, and Pakistan would soon initiate formal negotiations with the IMF.
The minister said that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) program is inevitable for Pakistan.
He mentioned that staff-level negotiations are expected to begin next week, emphasizing that participation in the IMF program is unavoidable.
The minister pledged to exert all efforts to address Pakistan's existing challenges effectively.
Furthermore, it's worth noting that the federal cabinet approved Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb's request to regain Pakistani citizenship.
Muhammad Aurangzeb also stepped down from his positions as Chief Executive Officer of a private bank and the presidency, which he had held since April 30, 2018.
In addition, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb is scheduled to visit America from April 15 to 20.
The reports indicate that he will attend the annual ministerial meetings of the IMF and the World Bank in Washington.
The Governor of the State Bank, the Secretary of Finance, and senior officials will accompany the finance minister during his visit.
The ministerial meetings are slated from April 17 to 19, with Muhammad Aurangzeb leading the Pakistani delegation.
Recent Stories
President Zardari decides not to withdraw salary amid economic challenges
Dubai Customs Elevates Employee Well-Being with Cutting-Edge Medical Center Unve ..
The team of Muslim League Punjab congratulates Chaudhry Salik Hussain on assumin ..
Polling for 48 Senate seats to be held on April 2
Restrictions imposed on meetings with Imran Khan in Adiala Jail
PM, Naval Chief discuss professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Navy
I try to improve my game every day: Babar Azam
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2024
Elite classes don’t require subsidies, tax collection vital for national econo ..
Khurram Dastgir urges reconciliation need of hour
Tarar stresses PM's commitment to economic improvement
More Stories From Business
-
SCCI president honoured for successful "WE-Exhibit 2024"15 minutes ago
-
Ahsan reiterates continuation of policies to ensure stability, economic development36 minutes ago
-
Indus hospital, health network, trust international celebrate success of young healthcare profession ..55 minutes ago
-
Illicit cigarette sale increases to 60% in South Punjab2 hours ago
-
Gold rates dip by Rs.100 to Rs 230,100 per tola2 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates6 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 March 20246 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 20247 hours ago
-
Stocks slip as bitcoin hits fresh record high16 hours ago
-
SACM stresses productive efforts for development of industrial sector16 hours ago
-
Banks to remain closed for public dealing on March 1217 hours ago
-
ICCI launches Asaan Sehat Card Program for business community18 hours ago