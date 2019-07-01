UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Current Market Conditions Require OPEC+ Oil Output Cut Deal Extension- UAE Energy Minister

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 12:20 AM

Current Market Conditions Require OPEC+ Oil Output Cut Deal Extension- UAE Energy Minister

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) The current market conditions would require an extension of the OPEC+ oil output cut deal, UAE Energy Minister Suhail Mazrouei told reporters in Vienna on Sunday.

"The current conditions of the market would require an extension, in my view... My technical view is an extension," the minister said ahead of the OPEC+ meetings on July 1-2 that will decide the fate of the oil output cut deal

"I'm positive that it will be an easier meeting and hopefully we will reach an agreement that will balance the market in the second half of the year," Mazrouei added.

When asked about the period of the deal extension, he said that this issue would be discussed at the upcoming meetings.

On Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said after a meeting the Saudi crown prince on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan, that the two countries had agreed on a common position on the future OPEC+ deal and would support its extension with the already agreed limits on oil production for a period of six or nine months.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia UAE Oil Saudi Vienna Vladimir Putin Japan July Sunday Market Agreement

Recent Stories

UN Secretary General tours world&#039;s largest so ..

8 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Tuvalu PM

23 minutes ago

World&#039;s largest snow park to open in Abu Dhab ..

1 hour ago

International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace c ..

2 hours ago

UAE a global model of limiting effects of climate ..

2 hours ago

Ajman Ruler orders construction of new sewage netw ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.