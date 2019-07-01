Current Market Conditions Require OPEC+ Oil Output Cut Deal Extension- UAE Energy Minister

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) The current market conditions would require an extension of the OPEC+ oil output cut deal, UAE Energy Minister Suhail Mazrouei told reporters in Vienna on Sunday.

"The current conditions of the market would require an extension, in my view... My technical view is an extension," the minister said ahead of the OPEC+ meetings on July 1-2 that will decide the fate of the oil output cut deal

"I'm positive that it will be an easier meeting and hopefully we will reach an agreement that will balance the market in the second half of the year," Mazrouei added.

When asked about the period of the deal extension, he said that this issue would be discussed at the upcoming meetings.

On Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said after a meeting the Saudi crown prince on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan, that the two countries had agreed on a common position on the future OPEC+ deal and would support its extension with the already agreed limits on oil production for a period of six or nine months.