Current Oil Market Turmoil Brings Moscow, Minsk Positions Closer - Belarus Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) The current turmoil in the global oil markets is bringing closer the positions of Russia and Belarus, Belarusian Prime Minister Sergei Roumas said on Wednesday amid continuing uncertainty around Moscow-Minsk long-term oil contracts.

"The market situation that we see today, regarding the oil prices, brings our positions closer and reduces the disagreements, related to figures, which we have," Roumas said at a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.