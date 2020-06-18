UrduPoint.com
Current Oil Prices Around $40 Per Barrel Objectively Reflect Market Situation - Novak

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 11:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) Current oil prices in around $40 per barrel objectively reflect the situation on the global market, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.

"In my opinion, those quotes on today's market reflect the objective situation. They now fluctuate around $40 per barrel," he said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 broadcaster following a meeting of the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee.

