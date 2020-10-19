UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Current Oil Prices Reflect Global Situation - Russian Energy Minister

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 11:40 PM

Current Oil Prices Reflect Global Situation - Russian Energy Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) Current oil prices correspond to the global situation, there are no "black swans", Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday.

"Today's prices correspond to the current situation, and the market assesses them adequately.

Today, there are no such 'black swans' or special factors that would affect either a sharp increase in prices or a sharp decline," Novak told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

"Today, the market is being evaluated from the point of view of supply-demand balance, and it probably corresponds to reality," he stressed.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Oil Market From

Recent Stories

Reem Al Hashemy visits Dubai Police General HQ, re ..

1 minute ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates 4th edition of Tole ..

16 minutes ago

&#039;UAE Warriors Arabia&#039; to kick-start in J ..

16 minutes ago

Montenegrin Coalition Member Deplores Planned Dril ..

32 minutes ago

Punjab govt taking steps to control price hike: Ad ..

32 minutes ago

WHO Hopes to Get Info on Pause in COVID-19 Treatme ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.