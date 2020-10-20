Current Oil Prices Reflect Global Situation - Russian Energy Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) Current oil prices correspond to the global situation, there are no "black swans", Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday.

"Today's prices correspond to the current situation, and the market assesses them adequately.

Today, there are no such 'black swans' or special factors that would affect either a sharp increase in prices or a sharp decline," Novak told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

"Today, the market is being evaluated from the point of view of supply-demand balance, and it probably corresponds to reality," he stressed.