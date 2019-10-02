UrduPoint.com
Current Oil Production In Libya Stands At About 1.3 Million Barrels Per Day - NOC

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 07:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) Oil production in Libya currently stands at the level of 1.3 million barrels per day, Libyan National Oil Corporation (NOC) chairman Mustafa Sanalla told reporters Wednesday.

"Production is sometimes increasing, sometimes decreasing due to security problems. But our production is almost 1.3 million barrels per day," Sanalla said on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week.

