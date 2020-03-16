UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Current Situation Dissimilar To 2008-2009 Crisis - Bank Of Japan

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 11:50 PM

Current Situation Dissimilar to 2008-2009 Crisis - Bank of Japan

The current situation in the global economy is different than the "Lehman Brothers shock," as the global economic crisis of 2008-2009 is referred to in Japan, and global economic conditions will begin recovery as soon as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) epidemic declines, Haruhiko Kuroda, the governor of the Bank of Japan, said on Monday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) The current situation in the global economy is different than the "Lehman Brothers shock," as the global economic crisis of 2008-2009 is referred to in Japan, and global economic conditions will begin recovery as soon as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) epidemic declines, Haruhiko Kuroda, the governor of the Bank of Japan, said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the Bank of Japan said it would double the purchase of assets of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and real estate investment trusts (J-REITs), as well as launch a low-cost lending program for companies affected by the coronavirus. At the same time, the Japanese regulator decided to keep the key rate at a negative level of minus 0.1 percent and continue to target the yield of 10-year government bonds at a level close to 0 percent.

"There are fears of low economic growth over some time. But as soon as the infection in various countries declines, the economic situation will begin to recover.

Today, we do not think it will be like a Lehman Brothers shock, when the real economy declines," Kuroda said at a press conference in Tokyo.

Kuroda explained that stimulating measures adopted by the Bank of Japan on Monday were due to a decline in exports to China and the coronavirus-related decrease in consumption. He repeatedly stressed that the experience of China and South Korea showed that the epidemic would be temporary.

However, Kuroda did not rule out that the impact on enterprises can be long-lasting. The measures taken will be valid for at least six months and, if necessary, can be extended, he said.

The 2008-2009 global economic crisis was triggered by the collapse of the US bond market, followed by the bankruptcy of banking conglomerate Lehman Brothers, one of the pillars of the US financial system.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Governor Exports China Bank Tokyo Same Japan South Korea Market Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed updated on Coronavirus containme ..

8 minutes ago

Ministry of Health, Disaster Management Authority ..

38 minutes ago

UAE temporarily suspends prayers in all places of ..

38 minutes ago

Poland bans domestic flights, warns of virus sprea ..

12 minutes ago

Americans face shutdown as coronavirus keeps sprea ..

12 minutes ago

Curfew as US cities shut down in coronavirus fight ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.