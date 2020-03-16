Current Situation Dissimilar to 2008-2009 Crisis - Bank of Japan

The current situation in the global economy is different than the "Lehman Brothers shock," as the global economic crisis of 2008-2009 is referred to in Japan, and global economic conditions will begin recovery as soon as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) epidemic declines, Haruhiko Kuroda, the governor of the Bank of Japan, said on Monday

Earlier in the day, the Bank of Japan said it would double the purchase of assets of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and real estate investment trusts (J-REITs), as well as launch a low-cost lending program for companies affected by the coronavirus. At the same time, the Japanese regulator decided to keep the key rate at a negative level of minus 0.1 percent and continue to target the yield of 10-year government bonds at a level close to 0 percent.

"There are fears of low economic growth over some time. But as soon as the infection in various countries declines, the economic situation will begin to recover.

Today, we do not think it will be like a Lehman Brothers shock, when the real economy declines," Kuroda said at a press conference in Tokyo.

Kuroda explained that stimulating measures adopted by the Bank of Japan on Monday were due to a decline in exports to China and the coronavirus-related decrease in consumption. He repeatedly stressed that the experience of China and South Korea showed that the epidemic would be temporary.

However, Kuroda did not rule out that the impact on enterprises can be long-lasting. The measures taken will be valid for at least six months and, if necessary, can be extended, he said.

The 2008-2009 global economic crisis was triggered by the collapse of the US bond market, followed by the bankruptcy of banking conglomerate Lehman Brothers, one of the pillars of the US financial system.