Current Situation in Oil Market to Last at Least Till Year-End - Russian Energy Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2020) Overcoming the crisis in the oil market will take a long time, at least till the end of 2020, with the demand likely to recover at a slower pace than expected before the crisis, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Sunday.

"We need to survive the peak of declining demand, and for this we need to stretch the demand's decline over time, which means a decrease in production. I think that getting out of today's situation in the oil market will take us a long time, best case scenario at least until the end of this year," Novak said in a show of the Rossiya-1 channel.

He said the global consumption and demand would be increasing at a slower pace than before the crisis.

"I think that demand will not be recovering as fast as we would have expected before the crisis. Why? Because during the crisis everyone understood that in order to hold some meetings, for example, or to communicate with each other, it is not necessary to fly and travel so much, and you can do it all via video conferencing. We realized that you can do it much more productively today," Novak said.