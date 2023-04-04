TULA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the current support measures to the national automobile industry are enough to multiply the volume of car production.

"Support measures of the automobile industry, they are in principle enough to multiply the volume of production of automotive equipment in the near future, including passenger cars most in demand," Putin said in an address during his visit to the Russian city of Tula.