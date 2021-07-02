UrduPoint.com
Custom Collectorate Conducts 359 Anti-smuggling Raids, Seizes Rs 4.30b Last Year

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Custom Collectorate (Enforcement) conducted about 359 anti-smuggling raids and recovered goods worth over Rs 4.30 billion during fiscal year 2020-21.

The recovery was 35 percent more than as compare to the corresponding year 2019-20 .

The smuggled goods included high speed diesel, petroleum products, betelnut, HTV, LTV tyres, milk powder, cigarettes, almonds, auto parts, mobile phones, hashish, clothes and large number of non-custom paid vehicles.

The custom teams also foiled the millions of rupee smuggling by tightening noose against smugglers including Haji Muhammad Sadiq Achaqzai and Nabi Buksh.

The teams made incursion at Multan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalpur, DG Khan, Rajanpur, Sadiqpur, Faisalabad, Sargodha and Mianwali areas and collected Rs 319.19 million duty/taxes against set target of 182 million for the collectorate which was 75 percent extra as compared to previous year.

Likewise, action was taken against smuggled petroleum products and sealed 702 petrol pumps and got lodged cases against 465 owners across South Punjab as custom collectorate Multan was given task for actions against 1136 petrol pumps, said a news release issued.

