Custom Offices To Remain Open On June 29-30

Muhammad Irfan 15 seconds ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 11:55 PM

Custom Offices to remain open on June 29-30

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ):Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued instructions to all the Custom field offices to remain open and observe extended working hours till 10:00 pm on June 29, till 12:00 pm on June 30 for collection of duty and taxes, said a press release issued by FBR here on Monday.

FBR has further instructed the Chief Collector of Customs to liaise with the State Bank of Pakistan and other scheduled commercial banks in their respective jurisdiction to ensure transfer of the duties/taxes collected by these branches to the respective branches of State Bank of Pakistan on the same date and to account the same towards collection for the month of June, 2019.

