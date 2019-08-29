UrduPoint.com
Customs Chief Collector Meets Members Of FCCI, Other Trade Bodies

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 05:57 PM

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Customs Chief Collector Zeba Hai met members and office-bearers of different trade organisations including Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) during her visit to Faisalabad Dry Port, here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) : Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Customs Chief Collector Zeba Hai met members and office-bearers of different trade organisations including Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) during her visit to Faisalabad Dry Port, here on Thursday.

She assured the traders' representtaives that the issue of anti-dumping duty would be resolved soon, and traders and exporters would be provided assistance for achieving the export targets.

She said that steps were under way for making transportation of consignments through Faisalabad Dry Port more easy and concessional.

Zeba Hai said that she was in the city on the directions of FBR Chairman Shabbar Zaidi to listen to issues of traders and exporters.

The officer bearers of trade organisations including FCCI, FWCCI, Faisalabad Small Traders Chamber of Commerce and Industry, All Pakistan Textile Processing Mills Association, All Pakistan Textile Exporters Association, and others were present on the occasion.

