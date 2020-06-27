UrduPoint.com
Customs Collectorates To Remain Open For Extended Hours On 29th & 30th June, 2020

Sat 27th June 2020 | 02:23 AM

Customs Collectorates to Remain open for Extended Hours on 29th & 30th June, 2020

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Friday issued instructions to all the Collectorates of Customs to remain open and observe extended working hours till 10:00 pm on June 29 (Monday) and till 12:00 am (midnight) on June, 30 2020 (Tuesday) to facilitate the taxpayers' in payment of duties and taxes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ):The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Friday issued instructions to all the Collectorates of Customs to remain open and observe extended working hours till 10:00 pm on June 29 (Monday) and till 12:00 am (midnight) on June, 30 2020 (Tuesday) to facilitate the taxpayers' in payment of duties and taxes.

The board had further instructed the Chief Collector Customs to liaise with the State Bank of Pakistan and authorized branches of National Bank of Pakistan to ensure transfer of tax/duties collection by these branches on June 30 to the respective branches of State Bank of Pakistan on the same date and to account the same towards collection for the month of June, 2020, said FBR statement issued here.

