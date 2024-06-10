Customs collects over Rs 4 bln revenue in FY 2023-24

Customs Collecterate collected over Rs 4 billions by actions against smugglers in the fiscal year 2023-24

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Customs Collecterate collected over Rs 4 billions by actions against smugglers in the fiscal year 2023-24.

On the orders of Customs Collector Multan Imran Sajjad Bukhari and Additional Collector Customs Shah Faisal Sahu, Deputy Collector Maryam Jameela, Deputy Collector Fareeduddin, Assistant Collector Zaigham, and other staff conducted operations seizing non-customs paid vehicles, foreign counterfeit currency, 16 mobile phones, spare parts, Iranian oil, and other smuggled items.

In the current fiscal year, 97 cargo vehicles, 302 non-customs paid vehicles, foreign Currency worth Rs 200 million, smuggled food items worth over Rs 2 billion, smuggled tires worth over Rs 1 billion , spare parts worth over Rs 800 million and 473,500 liters of Iranian oil and diesel worth over 1.4 billion rupees were seized.

Additionally, cigarettes worth over Rs 3 billion, electronics worth over Rs 600 million , and mobile phones worth over Rs 2.7 billion were recovered.

In the Customs Collectorate registered 839 cases, a 143 pc increase as compared to previous year, and revenue increased by 48pc compared to the last fiscal year.

Moreover, 303 cases of smuggled vehicles were registered, which is a 90 pc increase from the previous year, and the revenue to the public treasury increased by 148 pc compared to last year.

At Multan Airport, counterfeit currency, gold, mobile phones, and other items worth millions of rupees were also seized.

Customs Collector Imran Sajjad Bukhari stated that, following the instructions of Member Customs Ashad Jawad and Chief Collector Punjab Rabab Sikandar, the crackdown against smugglers will continue.

No one will be allowed to transport goods illegally, and strict legal action will be taken against those involved in smuggling.

He noted that compared to the last fiscal year, there has been an overall increase of more than 60% in customs actions and revenue to the public treasury this year. He commended his team for their excellent performance and encouraged them.

1948 hrs