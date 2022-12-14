Customs dept ensures traders of resolution of problems

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Director Customs Intelligence & Investigation (I&I), Saeed Asad, urged upon traders to keep complete documents related to material during good transport which will help ridding of several problems.

He said that the department would resolve the issues faced by the business community under the Multan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MCCI).

He was talking to a delegation of MCCI and the Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry which met him at his office here on Wednesday.

The delegation consisted of MCCI president, Mian Rashid Iqbal, SVP Sheikh Nadeem, Chamber of Small Traders President Sheikh Faisal Saeed, MCCI Sec General M.

Shafiq, and others.

He endured the delegation that merit would strictly be followed and extending relief to honest people was his responsibility.

"No one will be dealt unfairly", he said and added that problems would be addressed with MCCI cooperation.

MCCI president Mian Rashid Iqbal apprised Director Customs I&I of the issues being faced by the business fraternity and hoped that these would be resolved at the earliest.