Customs Field Offices to remain open till late night on December 30, 31

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ):The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Monday issued instructions to all the Customs Field Offices to remain open and observe extended working hours till 10:00 pm on December 30 and 12:00 (midnight) on December 31, 2019 to facilitate the taxpayers' in payment of duties and taxes.

FBR has further instructed the Chief Collector of Customs to liaise with the State Bank of Pakistan and authorized branches of National Bank of Pakistan to ensure transfer of tax collection by these branches on the same date and to account the same towards collection for the month of December, 2019, according to FBR press release issued here.