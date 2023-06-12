UrduPoint.com

Customs Foil Attempts To Smuggle Cigarettes Worth Rs 111.65 Mln

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 12, 2023 | 09:00 PM

Continuing the crackdown against the smuggling of cigarettes, Customs Enforcement Quetta has recently foiled two attempts to smuggle cigarettes worth Rs 111.65 million

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Continuing the crackdown against the smuggling of cigarettes, Customs Enforcement Quetta has recently foiled two attempts to smuggle cigarettes worth Rs 111.65 million.

In the first incident, a truck was intercepted on June 06, 2023, at airport road Quetta loaded with smuggled cigarettes of various brands, said a press release issued here on Monday. The seized quantity is 3.5 million sticks and their market value is Rs. 102.05 million.

The smuggled brands included, among others, Benson & Hedges, Pine, Milano, Esse, Speed, Navy and Mond, it added.

In another incident, the Customs Enforcement Quetta intercepted a bus at Sariab Road and seized 770,000 sticks of smuggled cigarettes having a market value of Rs.

9.6 million.

Pakistan Customs is continuing its crackdown against the smuggling of cigarettes, and the objective is to provide a level playing field to the Pakistani Manufacturers who are tax-complaint and contributing revenues to the national exchequer.

With an increase in Federal Excise Duty (FED) on cigarettes, reports have emerged that the quantum of cigarette smuggling has increased.

Accordingly, the Member Customs (Operations) devised a holistic strategy in consultation with Chief Collectors and Collectors (Enforcement) to locate and seize smuggled cigarettes during transportation, storage and distribution stages.

