Customs Help Desk at SCCI inaugurated

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :The inauguration ceremony of "Custom Help Desk" was held at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry for the facilitation of members of SCCI.

Collectorate of Customs Sambrial-Sialkot Ambreen Ahmed Tarar and President SCCI Mian Imran Akbar inaugurated the Facilitation Desk. Senior Vice President (SVP) Sheikh Zohaib Rafique Sethi, Vice President (VP) Qasim Malik and exporters were present on the occasion.