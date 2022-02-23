Customs intelligence seize smuggled cloth

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :The Directorate of Customs Intelligence, Rawalpindi on Wednesday seized the smuggled cloth worth millions and taken into custody.

Building on the incessant drive against smuggling, this morning on a credible information of smuggled fabric dumped in godowns located in a market at Golra Road Islamabad, Directorate of Customs Intelligence Rawalpindi, after obtaining search warrants under section 162 of the Customs Act, 1969, conducted raid with assistance from Islamabad Police (PS Shams Colony).

Huge quantity of alleged smuggled fabric worth millions of rupees had been recovered and taken into custody. During the operation unidentified assailants attacked the official vehicle of the Assistant Director and damaged it. Legal proceedings were already underway, said a press release issued by FBR.

This seizure was in line with the stated policy of the incumbent government to curb illegal goods and thereby to promote local industry.

Kanwal Ali Additional Director, Naveed Bugvi Deputy Director and Rao Fahad Iqbal Assistant Director led the crackdown.

It is pertinent to mention that the Federal board of Revenue is following a policy of zero tolerance against smuggling and thereby has increased vigilance and surveillance of cargo movement across the border.

Finance Minister, Shaukat Tarin, commended FBR for its successful anti-smuggling drive across Pakistan. Likewise, Chairman FBR/Secretary Revenue Division, Dr.Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed had appreciated Member Customs (Ops) FBR, Syed Muhammad Tariq Huda, in ensuring zero tolerance against smuggling of all shades and grades.

He reiterated his unflinching resolve to fight the menace of smuggling across the country to maximize tax compliance.