UrduPoint.com

Customs Promises Removing All Hurdles Being Faced By Exporters

Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2022 | 05:30 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :An official of Collectorate of Customs Sambrial, Ambreen Ahmed Tarar, has promised that all hurdles, being faced by exporters in increasing exports, will be removed and maximum facilities will be provided to the business community.

She expressed these views during a meeting with the business community representatives at the Pakistan sports Goods Manufactures and Exporters Association (PSGMEA), here on Monday.

Ambreen Tarar said that Sialkot Customs Collectorate would always welcome the business community for sharing of their problems and it would address their issues on priority basis.

She said that the department would fully cooperate with the businesspeople always.

She said that one window operations were under way at the Collectorate of Customs, and the facility would also be provided in other districts soon, which would help solve problems of the business community. "The rapidly increasing rates of cargo are also being reviewed," she added.

The meeting was attended by Chairman PSGMEA Malik Zulfiqar Ahmed, Senior Vice Chairmen Rana Suleman, Sheikh Iqbal Soni, Rana Naseer Ahmed, Sheikh Rafi Soni, Sheikh Abrar Yaqoob and Zarar Dhudhi.

