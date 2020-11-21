Customs seizes goods worth Rs. 50 million at Jinnah International Airport

The Pakistan Customs seized ancient coins, psychotropic pills, artificial jewelry, stones, mobile phones and other items in three separate actions conducted in last two days at Jinnah International Airport

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Customs seized ancient coins, psychotropic pills, artificial jewelry, stones, mobile phones and other items in three separate actions conducted in last two days at Jinnah International Airport.

According to a news release, the Customs authorities recovered seven ancient and rare coins, also inspected by the Archeology Department, from a parcel booked for Sharjah from Chiniot.

In another action, 300 psychotropic (drug) pills were recovered from a parcel booked for Hong Kong from Gulberg Lahore.

The Customs authorities during checking of luggage of a passenger, coming from Dubai to Karachi, recovered most expensive mobile phones, 10,000 memory cards, artificial jewelery and precious stones.

The approximate total value of goods seized is about Rs 50 million. Further investigations are underway.