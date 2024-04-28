Customs Team Lauded For Seizing Mis-declared Containers
Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2024 | 03:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry former president Iftikhar Ali Malik has appreciated the Chief Collector Customs Appraisement (Central Punjab) Muhammad Sadiq on launching a successful crackdown on smugglers leading to seizure of seven imported containers from the UAE at Thokar Niaz Baig Dry Port.
In a media statement issued here Sunday, he mentioned that the Chief Collector had assigned a special task to Ms Zahra Haider, Collector Appraisement (West), to check the documents of all containers which after thorough inspection by a dedicated team of officers found guilty of misdeclaration of scrap tyres as all containers were fully loaded with electronics, smart cells, laptops, filters, garments, artificial jewellery, tyres and other luxury items worth billions of rupees.
Malik said that smuggling has long plagued Pakistan's economy, citing that smuggling deprives the government of much-needed tax revenue, leading to budgetary deficits and hampering public service delivery.
Legitimate businesses struggle to compete with smuggled goods, leading to layoffs and closures, further impacting the economy, he added.
Addressing this issue requires a multifaceted approach including improved border security, stricter enforcement of laws, and initiatives to support legitimate businesses, he observed. Additionally, enhancing international cooperation to combat transnational smuggling networks is crucial for long-term success in tackling this pervasive issue, he maintained.
Iftikhar Ali Malik congratulated Muhammad Sadiq, Ms Zahra Haider and the Customs team members, and hoped that the scope of the crackdown would be extended across the country especially in Quetta, Karachi and Peshawar.
