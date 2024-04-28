Open Menu

Customs Team Lauded For Seizing Mis-declared Containers

Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Customs team lauded for seizing mis-declared containers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry former president Iftikhar Ali Malik has appreciated the Chief Collector Customs Appraisement (Central Punjab) Muhammad Sadiq on launching a successful crackdown on smugglers leading to seizure of seven imported containers from the UAE at Thokar Niaz Baig Dry Port.

In a media statement issued here Sunday, he mentioned that the Chief Collector had assigned a special task to Ms Zahra Haider, Collector Appraisement (West), to check the documents of all containers which after thorough inspection by a dedicated team of officers found guilty of misdeclaration of scrap tyres as all containers were fully loaded with electronics, smart cells, laptops, filters, garments, artificial jewellery, tyres and other luxury items worth billions of rupees.

Malik said that smuggling has long plagued Pakistan's economy, citing that smuggling deprives the government of much-needed tax revenue, leading to budgetary deficits and hampering public service delivery.

Legitimate businesses struggle to compete with smuggled goods, leading to layoffs and closures, further impacting the economy, he added.

Addressing this issue requires a multifaceted approach including improved border security, stricter enforcement of laws, and initiatives to support legitimate businesses, he observed. Additionally, enhancing international cooperation to combat transnational smuggling networks is crucial for long-term success in tackling this pervasive issue, he maintained.

Iftikhar Ali Malik congratulated Muhammad Sadiq, Ms Zahra Haider and the Customs team members, and hoped that the scope of the crackdown would be extended across the country especially in Quetta, Karachi and Peshawar.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Peshawar Quetta Punjab UAE Chamber Border Sunday Commerce Media All From Government Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the se ..

Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day

16 hours ago
 Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 agai ..

Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand

16 hours ago
 Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three po ..

Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three police officers dead

16 hours ago
 PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boos ..

PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boost economic ties

16 hours ago
England clinch third successive Women's Six Nation ..

England clinch third successive Women's Six Nations Grand Slam

16 hours ago
 DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices

DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices

16 hours ago
 Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League

Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League

16 hours ago
 02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police

02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police

16 hours ago
 Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory o ..

Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory over New Zealand

16 hours ago
 Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses b ..

Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses bilateral cooperation, Chinese ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Business