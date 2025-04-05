Cut In Power Tariff To Boost Industry, Public Relief: Rana Mubashir
Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2025 | 11:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Manpower Rana Mubashir Iqbal Saturday welcomed the recent initiative by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to reduce electricity tariffs and termed it a positive step that would provide significant relief to the common man and help revive industrial activity.
Speaking at a ceremony held here in his honour by Al-Noor Industrial Association, Ferozepur Road, he said that the recent cut of Rs. 7.59 per unit in electricity prices would be followed by further reductions. He credited Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for this initiative.
Rana Mubashir Iqbal mentioned that interest rate had dropped from 22 to 12 per cent, and petroleum product prices have also been reduced. He expressed the optimism that people will receive more good news in the coming days.
He noted that government's recent measures will not only benefit local consumers but also boost exports.
Al-Noor Industrial Association's President Mian Afzal also addressed the ceremony and appreciated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s efforts in lowering electricity prices.
