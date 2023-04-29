UrduPoint.com

Cutlery Art & Craft Village To Be Built In Wazirabad: SM Tanveer

Published April 29, 2023

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce SM Tanveer has said that Cutlery art and craft village would be built in Wazirabad, the largest cutlery city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce SM Tanveer has said that Cutlery art and craft village would be built in Wazirabad, the largest cutlery city.

During a meeting with Pakistan Cutlery Association Wazirabad (PCA) here at the office of Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) on Saturday, the minister reviewed the problems faced by the cutlery industry.

SM Tanveer said that the annual demand of cutlery products in the world market was US $ 80 billion and Pakistan could increase cutlery exports with the proper support of the government to this sector, he added.

The provincial minister said that Cutlery art and craft village would be built in Wazirabad - Urban Unit has completed its study in this regard.

He said that Punjab Small Industries Corporation and other stakeholders should make a workable model of Cutlery art and craft village in mutual consultation. SM Tanweer said that this village would help increase exports of Cutlery products. He directed to advance the project at a fast track.

PSIC Managing Director Asim Javed, DMD and other officers concerned attended the meeting while the delegation included Senior Vice President Cutlery Association Adnan Javed, former Chairman Hamza Shakeel, Khalid Mughal and other members of the executive committee.

