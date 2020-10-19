UrduPoint.com
Cutlery Export Increases 17.68% In 3 Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 31 seconds ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 02:08 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :The cutlery exports from the country witnessed an increase of 17.68 percent during the first three months of current financial year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period of last fiscal year.

The country exported cutlery worth US $28.053 million during July-September (2020-21) against the exports of US $23.838 million during July-September (2019-20), showing growth of 17.68 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the cutlery exports grew by 37.63 percent during the month of September 2020 as compared to the same month of last year.

The cutlery exports in September 2020 were recorded at $ 9.608 million against the exports of $6.981 million in September 2019, the PBS data revealed.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of cutlery rose by 15.94 percent during September 2020, when compared to the exports of US $ 8.287 million during August 2020, according to the data.

