UrduPoint.com

Cutlery Exports Decrease 1.38% In 4 Months

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 04:55 PM

Cutlery exports decrease 1.38% in 4 months

The exports of cutlery from the country witnessed a decrease of 1.38 percent during the first four months of financial year 2021-22 as compared to the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :The exports of cutlery from the country witnessed a decrease of 1.38 percent during the first four months of financial year 2021-22 as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The country exported cutlery worth US $38.521 million during July-October (2021-22) against the exports of US $39.061 million during July-October (2020-21), showing decline of 1.38 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the cutlery exports also dipped by 3.20 percent during the month of October 2021 as compared to the same month of last year.

The cutlery exports in October 2021 were recorded at $10.656 million against the exports of $11.008 million in October 2020, the PBS data revealed.

On month-on-month basis the export of cutlery however witnessed an increase of 11.62 percent in October 2021 as compared to the exports of $9.060 million in September 2021.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country's total merchandise exports surged by 24.94 during the first four month of the current fiscal year compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The exports during July-October (2021-22) were recorded at $9.462 billion against the exports of $7.573 billion during July-October (2020-21).

On the other hand, the imports into the country also surged by 65.40 percent by growing from $15.176 billion last year to $25.101 billion during the current fiscal year, the PBS data added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Same September October 2020 From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Foreign trade of China's Shanxi up 69 pct in Jan-O ..

Foreign trade of China's Shanxi up 69 pct in Jan-Oct

1 minute ago
 Russia adds 33,996 daily COVID-19 cases

Russia adds 33,996 daily COVID-19 cases

5 minutes ago
 Taliban Say Red Cross Will Continue Delivering Hum ..

Taliban Say Red Cross Will Continue Delivering Humanitarian Aid to Afghanistan

7 minutes ago
 Germany's Maas Wants 'Better Relationship' With Ru ..

Germany's Maas Wants 'Better Relationship' With Russia, Expects Progress on Ukra ..

9 minutes ago
 Moscow, Minsk to Continue to Adequately Respond to ..

Moscow, Minsk to Continue to Adequately Respond to Provocations - Patrushev

9 minutes ago
 Belarus' Visa-Free Policy Contributed to Migration ..

Belarus' Visa-Free Policy Contributed to Migration Flow - Russian Security Counc ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.