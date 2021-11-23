Cutlery exports decrease 1.38% in 4 months

The exports of cutlery from the country witnessed a decrease of 1.38 percent during the first four months of financial year 2021-22 as compared to the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :The exports of cutlery from the country witnessed a decrease of 1.38 percent during the first four months of financial year 2021-22 as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The country exported cutlery worth US $38.521 million during July-October (2021-22) against the exports of US $39.061 million during July-October (2020-21), showing decline of 1.38 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the cutlery exports also dipped by 3.20 percent during the month of October 2021 as compared to the same month of last year.

The cutlery exports in October 2021 were recorded at $10.656 million against the exports of $11.008 million in October 2020, the PBS data revealed.

On month-on-month basis the export of cutlery however witnessed an increase of 11.62 percent in October 2021 as compared to the exports of $9.060 million in September 2021.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country's total merchandise exports surged by 24.94 during the first four month of the current fiscal year compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The exports during July-October (2021-22) were recorded at $9.462 billion against the exports of $7.573 billion during July-October (2020-21).

On the other hand, the imports into the country also surged by 65.40 percent by growing from $15.176 billion last year to $25.101 billion during the current fiscal year, the PBS data added.