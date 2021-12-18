Cutlery exports decrease one percent in 5 months

The exports of cutlery from the country witnessed a decrease of 1.01 percent during the first five months of financial year 2021-22 as compared to the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :The exports of cutlery from the country witnessed a decrease of 1.01 percent during the first five months of financial year 2021-22 as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The country exported cutlery worth US $49.004 million during July-November (2021-22) against the exports of US $49.502 million during July- November (2020-21), showing decline of 1.01 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the cutlery exports however increased by 0.

39 percent during the month of November 2021 as compared to the same month of last year.

The cutlery exports in November 2021 were recorded at $10.483 million against the exports of $10.442 million in November 2020, the PBS data revealed.

On month-on-month basis the export of cutlery however witnessed a decrease of 1.62 percent in November 2021 as compared to the exports of $10.656 million in October 2021.