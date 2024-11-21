Cutlery exports increase 14.41% to $21.386 mln in four months

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) The exports of cutlery witnessed an increase of 14.41 percent during the first four months of the current financial year 2024-25, as against the exports of the corresponding months of last year.

The cutlery exports from the country were recorded at US $21.386 million during July-October (2024-25) against the exports of US $18.693 million during July-October (2023-24), according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Meanwhile, year-on-year basis, the cutlery exports witnessed an increase of 39.

97 percent during the month of October 2024 as compared to the same month of last year.

The exports of cutlery from the country during October 2024 were recorded at US $6.118 million against the exports of US $4.371 million in October 2023.

On a month-on-month basis, cutlery exports also rose by 23.35 percent during October 2024 when compared to the exports of US $4.960 million in September 2024, the PBS data revealed.