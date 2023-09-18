Open Menu

Cutlery Exports Increase 1.55% In 2 Months

Umer Jamshaid Published September 18, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Cutlery exports increase 1.55% in 2 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2023 ) :The country's cutlery exports witnessed an increase of 1.55 per cent during the first two months of the financial year 2023-24 as compared to the corresponding months of last year.

The country exported cutlery worth US $9.485 million during July-August (2023-24) against the exports of US $9.340 million during July-August (2022-23), showing growth of 1.55 per cent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Meanwhile, on a year-on-year basis, the cutlery exports also rose by 11.73 per cent during the month of August 2023 as compared to the same month of last year.

The PBS data revealed that the cutlery exports in August 2023 were recorded at $5.161 million against the exports of $4.619 million in August 2022.

On a month-on-month basis, the cutlery export witnessed an increase of 19.36 per cent in August 2023 compared to the exports of $4.324 million in July 2023.

It is pertinent to mention here that the overall merchandize exports from the country witnessed a decline of 6.32 per cent during the first two months of the FY 2023-24 as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The exports of the country during July-August (2023-24) were recorded at $4.434 billion against the exports of $4.733 billion during July-August (2022-23), according to the latest PBS data.

The imports during the period under review decreased by 25.39 per cent declining from $11.035 billion last year to $8.233 billion during the first two months this year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Same July August From Billion Million

Recent Stories

AstraZeneca unveils new sustainable offices at TEC ..

AstraZeneca unveils new sustainable offices at TECOM Group’s Dubai Science Par ..

25 minutes ago
 Pakistan's Trillion-Dollar Economic Revival: IMARA ..

Pakistan's Trillion-Dollar Economic Revival: IMARAT's Vision 2047 Showcased Glob ..

1 hour ago
 UAE achieves substantial progress in countering mo ..

UAE achieves substantial progress in countering money laundering, terrorist fina ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan value good relations with America. Khawaj ..

Pakistan value good relations with America. Khawaja Rameez Hassan

1 hour ago
 Updating insured Emirati’s data is pivotal to su ..

Updating insured Emirati’s data is pivotal to support quality of electronic se ..

2 hours ago
 Desecration of Holy Quran, religious figures unacc ..

Desecration of Holy Quran, religious figures unacceptable: Aneeq

2 hours ago
statistics till September 15, 2023 by Pakistan Cot ..

Statistics till September 15, 2023 by Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association

2 hours ago
 IHC issues notice to FIA on Imran Khan's post arre ..

IHC issues notice to FIA on Imran Khan's post arrest bail plea in cipher case

2 hours ago
 Naseem Shah under surveillance of PCB's medical te ..

Naseem Shah under surveillance of PCB's medical team

3 hours ago
 Caretaker PM to address UNGA Session on Friday

Caretaker PM to address UNGA Session on Friday

4 hours ago
 Full court hears petitions against SC Practice & P ..

Full court hears petitions against SC Practice & Procedure Act 2023

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Business