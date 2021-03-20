UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cutlery Exports Increase 29.54% To $ 80.946m

Muhammad Irfan 13 seconds ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 03:38 PM

Cutlery exports increase 29.54% to $ 80.946m

The exports of cutlery from the country witnessed an increase of 29.54 percent during the eight months of financial year 2020-21 as compared to the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :The exports of cutlery from the country witnessed an increase of 29.54 percent during the eight months of financial year 2020-21 as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The country exported cutlery worth US $80.946 million during July-February (2020-21) against the exports of US $62.486 million during July-February (2019-20), showing growth of 29.54 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the cutlery exports also rose by 35.82 percent during the month of February 2021 as compared to the same month of last year.

The cutlery exports in February 2021 were recorded at $10.639 million against the exports of $7.833 million in February 2020, the PBS data revealed.

On month-on-month basis the export of cutlery however witnessed nominal decline of 1.74 percent in February 2021 as compared to the exports of $10.

827 million in January 2021.

It is pertinent to mention here that the overall merchandize exports from the country increased by 4.29 percent during the first eight months of the current fiscal year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The exports of the country during July-February (2020-21) were recorded at $16.304 billion against the exports of $15.633 billion during July-February (2019-20), according to the latest PBS data.

The imports during the period under review also increased by 7.49 percent by growing from $31.483 billion last year to $33.840 billion during the first eight months of current fiscal year.

Based on the figures, the country s trade deficit increased by 10.64 percent during the first eight months as compared to the corresponding period of last year. The trade deficit during the period was recorded at $17.536 billion against the deficit of $15.850 billion last year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Same January February 2020 From Billion Million

Recent Stories

UAE launches government experience exchange progra ..

8 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima pays tribute to UAE mothers on Moth ..

8 minutes ago

Buoyant West Indies out to deepen Sri lanka's woes ..

11 seconds ago

34 shops sealed over SOPs

7 minutes ago

Revival of spirit behind Pakistan Day needed to bo ..

7 minutes ago

Japan provides Rs. 6 billion for improvement of wa ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.