Cutlery Exports Increase 3.55% To $49.971 In 10 Months
Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2025 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) The exports of cutlery witnessed an increase of 3.55 percent during the first ten months fiscal year 2024-25, as against the exports of the corresponding period of last year.
The cutlery exports from the country were recorded at US $49.971 million during July-April (2024-25) against the exports of US $48.258 million during July-April (2023-24), according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).
Meanwhile, year-on-year basis, the cutlery exports witnessed a decline of 6.73 percent during the month of April 2025 as compared to the same month of last year.
The exports of cutlery from the country during April 2025 were recorded at US $4.188 million against the exports of US $4.490 million in April 2024.
On a month-on-month basis, cutlery exports also decreased by 8.86 percent during April 2025 when compared to the exports of US $4.595 million in March 2025, the PBS data revealed.
It is pertinent to mention here that the overall merchandise exports from the country increased by 6.40 percent during the first ten months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding months of last year.
Exports during July-April (2024-25) were recorded at $26.896 billion against $25.278 billion during July-April (2023-24), according to PBS data.
On the other hand, imports into the country went up by 7.55 percent by growing from $44.900 billion last year to $48.292 billion during the first ten months of the current year.
