Cutlery exports increase 38.73% in 10 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :The exports of cutlery witnessed an increase of 38.73 percent during the first ten months of financial year 2020-21 as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The country exported cutlery worth US $99.778 million during July-April (2020-21) against the exports of US $71.923 million during July-April (2019-20), showing growth of 38.73 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the cutlery exports also rose by 289.63 percent during the month of April 2021 as compared to the same month of last year.

The cutlery exports in April 2021 were recorded at $8.381 million against the exports of $2.151 million in April 2020, the PBS data revealed.

On month-on-month basis the export of cutlery however witnessed decline of 19.43 percent in April 2021 as compared to the exports of $10.402 million in March 2021.

It is pertinent to mention here that the overall merchandize exports from the country increased by 13.63 percent during the first ten months of the current fiscal year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The exports of the country during July-April (2020-21) were recorded at $20.906 billion against the exports of $18.399 billion during July-April (2019-20), according to the latest PBS data.

The imports during the period under review also increased by 17.79 percent by growing from $37.992 billion last year to $44.749 billion during the first ten months of current fiscal year.

Based on the figures, the country s trade deficit increased by 21.69 percent during the period under review as compared to the corresponding period of last year. The trade deficit during the period was recorded at $23.843 billion against the deficit of $19.593 billion last year.

