UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cutlery Exports Increase 44.33%, Reach US $ 119m Mark During FY 2020-21

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 02:29 PM

Cutlery exports increase 44.33%, reach US $ 119m mark during FY 2020-21

The exports of cutlery witnessed an increase of 44.33 percent during the fiscal year 2020-21 as compared to the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :The exports of cutlery witnessed an increase of 44.33 percent during the fiscal year 2020-21 as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The country exported cutlery worth of US $119.267 million during July-June (2020-21) against the exports of US $82.637 million during July-June (2019-20), showing growth of 44.33 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the cutlery exports also rose by 98.99 percent during the month of June 2021 as compared to the same month of last year.

The cutlery exports in June 2021 were recorded at $11.776 million against the exports of $5.918 million in June 2020, the PBS data revealed.

On month-on-month basis the export of cutlery increased by 52.72 percent in June 2021 as compared to the exports of $7.711 million in May 2021.

It is pertinent to mention here that the overall merchandise exports from the country increased by 18.28 percent during the fiscal year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The exports of the country during July-June (2020-21) were recorded at US $ 25.304 billion against the exports of US $ 21.394 billion during July-June (2019-20), according to the latest PBS data.

The imports during the period under review was also increased by 26.60 percent by growing from US $ 44.553 billion to US $ 56.405 billion during the fiscal year (2020-21).

Based on the figures, the country trade deficit was increased by 34.29 percent during the period under review as compared to the corresponding period last year.

The trade deficit during the period was recorded as US $ 31.101 billion against the deficit of US $ 23.159 billion.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Same May June 2020 From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Summer vacation is ‘strong opportunity’ to sto ..

1 minute ago

Empower awards AED133m construction contract for i ..

16 minutes ago

UAE will continue to support all global efforts to ..

16 minutes ago

Adnan Siddiqui tests positive for COVID-19

25 minutes ago

Bonus prize for an Olympic medal: 30 seconds mask- ..

2 minutes ago

Osaka cruises as Djokovic resumes Olympic gold que ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.