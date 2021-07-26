Cutlery exports increase 44.33%, reach US $ 119m mark during FY 2020-21

The exports of cutlery witnessed an increase of 44.33 percent during the fiscal year 2020-21 as compared to the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :The exports of cutlery witnessed an increase of 44.33 percent during the fiscal year 2020-21 as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The country exported cutlery worth of US $119.267 million during July-June (2020-21) against the exports of US $82.637 million during July-June (2019-20), showing growth of 44.33 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the cutlery exports also rose by 98.99 percent during the month of June 2021 as compared to the same month of last year.

The cutlery exports in June 2021 were recorded at $11.776 million against the exports of $5.918 million in June 2020, the PBS data revealed.

On month-on-month basis the export of cutlery increased by 52.72 percent in June 2021 as compared to the exports of $7.711 million in May 2021.

It is pertinent to mention here that the overall merchandise exports from the country increased by 18.28 percent during the fiscal year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The exports of the country during July-June (2020-21) were recorded at US $ 25.304 billion against the exports of US $ 21.394 billion during July-June (2019-20), according to the latest PBS data.

The imports during the period under review was also increased by 26.60 percent by growing from US $ 44.553 billion to US $ 56.405 billion during the fiscal year (2020-21).

Based on the figures, the country trade deficit was increased by 34.29 percent during the period under review as compared to the corresponding period last year.

The trade deficit during the period was recorded as US $ 31.101 billion against the deficit of US $ 23.159 billion.