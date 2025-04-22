Cutlery Exports Increase 4.60% To $45.783 In 9 Months
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) The exports of cutlery witnessed an increase of 4.60 percent during the first nine months fiscal year 2024-25, as against the exports of the corresponding period of last year.
The cutlery exports from the country were recorded at US $45.783 million during July-March (2024-25) against the exports of US $43.768 million during July-March (2023-24), according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).
Meanwhile, year-on-year basis, the cutlery exports witnessed a decline of 19.57 percent during the month of March 2025 as compared to the same month of last year.
The exports of cutlery from the country during March 2025 were recorded at US $4.595 million against the exports of US $5.
713 million in March 2024.
On a month-on-month basis, cutlery exports also decreased by 6.81 percent during March 2025 when compared to the exports of US $4.931 million in February 2025, the PBS data revealed.
It is pertinent to mention here that the overall exports from the country increased by 7.69 percent during the first nine months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding months of last year.
Exports during July-March (2024-25) were recorded at $24.690 billion against $22.926 billion during July-March (2023-24), it added.
On the other hand, imports into the country went up by 6.33 percent by growing from $40.054 billion last year to $42.589 billion during the first nine months of the current year.
