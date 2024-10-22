Open Menu

Cutlery Exports Increase 6.60% To $15.268 Mln In 1st Quarter

Umer Jamshaid Published October 22, 2024 | 02:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) The exports of cutlery witnessed an increase of 6.60 percent during the first quarter of the current financial year 2024-25, as against the exports of the corresponding months of last year.

The cutlery exports from the country were recorded at US $15.268 million during July-September (2024-25) against the exports of US $14.322 million during July-September (2023-24), according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Meanwhile, year-on-year basis, the cutlery exports witnessed an increase of 2.

53 percent during the month of September 2024 as compared to the same month of last year.

The exports of cutlery from the country during September 2024 were recorded at US $4.960 million against the exports of US $4.837 million in September 2023.

On a month-on-month basis, cutlery exports witnessed a decrease of 18.85 percent during September 2024 when compared to the exports of US $6.112 million in August 2024, the PBS data revealed.

