Cutlery Exports Increase 8.68% To $10.308 Mln In Two Months
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 25, 2024 | 12:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) The exports of cutlery witnessed an increase of 8.68 per cent during the first two months of the current financial year 2024-25, as against the exports of the corresponding months of last year.
The cutlery exports from the country were recorded at US $10.308 million during July-August (2024-25) against the exports of US $9.485 million during July-August (2023-24), according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).
Meanwhile, year-on-year basis, the exports of cutlery witnessed an increase of 18.
43 per cent during the month of August 2024 as compared to the same month of last year.
The exports of cutlery from the country during August 2024 were recorded at US $6.112 million against the exports of US $5.161 million in August 2023.
On a month-on-month basis, exports of cutlery witnessed an increase by 45.66 cent during August 2024 when compared to the exports of US $4.196 million in July 2024, the PBS data revealed.
