Open Menu

Cutlery Exports Increase 9.43% To $30.901 In 1HFY2024

Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2025 | 02:10 PM

Cutlery exports increase 9.43% to $30.901 in 1HFY2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) The exports of cutlery witnessed an increase of 9.43 percent during the first half of fiscal year 2024-25, as against the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

The cutlery exports from the country were recorded at US $30.901 million during July-December (2024-25) against the exports of US $28.239 million during July-December (2023-24), according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Meanwhile, year-on-year basis, the cutlery exports witnessed a nominal decline of 1.

82 percent during the month of December 2024 as compared to the same month of last year.

The exports of cutlery from the country during December 2024 were recorded at US $4.756 million against the exports of US $4.844 million in December 2023.

On a month-on-month basis, cutlery exports also decreased by 0.06 percent during December 2024 when compared to the exports of US $4.759 million in November 2024, the PBS data revealed.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

PTI refuses to attend negotiation committee meetin ..

PTI refuses to attend negotiation committee meeting called by NA speaker

1 hour ago
 Saif Ali Khan opens up about attack on him at home

Saif Ali Khan opens up about attack on him at home

1 hour ago
 Brazilian Cinema in UAE: 'Ocean of Mothers' explor ..

Brazilian Cinema in UAE: 'Ocean of Mothers' explores joys, struggles, power of f ..

2 hours ago
 EAD suspends operations of two industrial faciliti ..

EAD suspends operations of two industrial facilities for violating regulations, ..

2 hours ago
 Gold production in China rises by 0.56% in 2024

Gold production in China rises by 0.56% in 2024

3 hours ago
 Davos 2025: IHC focuses on addressing pressing glo ..

Davos 2025: IHC focuses on addressing pressing global challenges

3 hours ago
Abdullah bin Zayed, Hungarian Foreign Minister dis ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Hungarian Foreign Minister discuss cooperation, regional dev ..

3 hours ago
 UAE role model in promoting tolerance, coexistence ..

UAE role model in promoting tolerance, coexistence: Indonesian Ulema Council

3 hours ago
 SAF announces winners of Sharjah Film Platform 7 S ..

SAF announces winners of Sharjah Film Platform 7 Short Film Production Grant

4 hours ago
 653 aid trucks enter Gaza Strip in 24 hours, UN sa ..

653 aid trucks enter Gaza Strip in 24 hours, UN says

4 hours ago
 Bank of Japan raises policy rate to 0.5%, highest ..

Bank of Japan raises policy rate to 0.5%, highest in 17 years

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 January 2025

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business