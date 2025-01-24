Cutlery Exports Increase 9.43% To $30.901 In 1HFY2024
Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2025 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) The exports of cutlery witnessed an increase of 9.43 percent during the first half of fiscal year 2024-25, as against the exports of the corresponding period of last year.
The cutlery exports from the country were recorded at US $30.901 million during July-December (2024-25) against the exports of US $28.239 million during July-December (2023-24), according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).
Meanwhile, year-on-year basis, the cutlery exports witnessed a nominal decline of 1.
82 percent during the month of December 2024 as compared to the same month of last year.
The exports of cutlery from the country during December 2024 were recorded at US $4.756 million against the exports of US $4.844 million in December 2023.
On a month-on-month basis, cutlery exports also decreased by 0.06 percent during December 2024 when compared to the exports of US $4.759 million in November 2024, the PBS data revealed.
