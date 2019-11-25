UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cutlery Exports Increase 9pc Touching $31 Million

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 31 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 01:00 PM

Cutlery exports increase 9pc touching $31 million

The cutlery exports from the country witnessed an increase of 9.32 percent during the first four months of current financial year (2019-20) as against the exports of corresponding period of last year (2018-19)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :The cutlery exports from the country witnessed an increase of 9.32 percent during the first four months of current financial year (2019-20) as against the exports of corresponding period of last year (2018-19).

Pakistan exported cutlery worth $31.530 million during July-October (2019-20) against the exports of $28.842 million during July-October (2018-19), showing growth of 9.32 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

On year-on-year basis, the cutlery exports from the country during October 2019 declined by 12.09 percent when compared to the same month of the last year.

The cutlery exports during October 2019 were recorded at $7.701 million against the export of $8.760 million in October 2018.

Meanwhile, on month-on-month basis, the cutlery export in October 2019, however witnessed increase of 10.

44 percent when compared to the export of $6.973 million in September 2019.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country's merchandise trade deficit plunged by 33.52 percent during the first four months of the current fiscal year (2019-20) as compared to the deficit of the same month of last year.

The trade deficit during July-October (2019-20) was recorded at $7.776 billion against the deficit of $11.696 billion during July-October (2018-19), the data revealed.

The exports during the period increased from $7.270 billion during last year to $7.547 billion during the current fiscal year, showing growth of 3.81 percent.

On the other hand, the imports into the country witnessed decline of 19.21 percent by falling from $18.966 billion last year to $15.323 billion during the current fiscal year, the data revealed.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Same September October 2018 2019 From Billion Million

Recent Stories

IHC acquits Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, Ghulam Sarwar ..

6 minutes ago

Western Warriors crowned U18 Women’s T20 Champio ..

8 minutes ago

National U16 Three-Day Tournament to commence from ..

22 minutes ago

Third Day Of 13th DTA Chief Of The Naval Staff Ama ..

28 minutes ago

With 319,494 pilgrims Pakistan tops countries in p ..

29 minutes ago

3rd UAE Government Annual Meetings begins in Abu D ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.