Cutlery exports jump 18pc to $23 million in 1st quarter

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :The cutlery exports of the country witnessed an increase of 18.66 percent during the first quarter of current financial year (2019-20) as compared to the corresponding period of last year (2018-19).

Pakistan exported cutlery worth $23.829 million during July-September (2019-20) against the exports of $20.082 million during July-September (2018-19), showing growth of 18.66 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

On year-on-year basis, the cutlery exports from the country during September 2019 increased by 12.92 percent when compared to the same month of the last year.

The cutlery exports during September 2019 were recorded at $6.973 million against the export of $6.175 million in September 2018.

Meanwhile, on month-on-month basis, the cutlery export in September 2019, however witnessed decline of 14.

56 percent when compared to the export of $8.161 million in August 2019.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country's merchandise trade deficit plunged by 34.85 percent during the first three months of the current fiscal year (2019-20) as compared to the deficit of the same month of last year.

The trade deficit during July-September (2019-20) was recorded at $5.727 billion against the deficit of $8.791 billion during July-September (2018-19).

The exports increased from $5.374 billion during last year to $5.522 billion during the current fiscal year, showing growth of 2.75 percent.

On the other hand, the imports into the country witnessed declined of 20.6 percent by falling from $14.165 billion last year to $11.249 billion during the current fiscal year, the data revealed.

