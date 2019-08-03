UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cutlery Exports Up By 1.73 Percent To $91.325 Mln

Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Sat 03rd August 2019 | 04:28 PM

Cutlery exports up by 1.73 percent to $91.325 mln

The cutlery exports from the country witnessed an increase of 1.73 percent during the financial year 2018-19 as compared to the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :The cutlery exports from the country witnessed an increase of 1.73 percent during the financial year 2018-19 as compared to the corresponding period of last year. Pakistan exported cutlery worth $91.325 million during July-June (2018-19) against the exports of $89.773 million during July-June (2017-18), showing growth of 1.73 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). On year-on-year basis, the cutlery exports from the country during June 2019 witnessed positive growth of 2.31 percent when compared to the same month of the last year. The cutlery exports during June 2019 were recorded at $7.317 million against the export of $7.152 million in June 2018. Meanwhile, on month-on-month basis, the cutlery export in June 2019, however witnessed decrease of 22.02 percent when compared to the export of $9.383 million in May 2019. It is pertinent to mention here that the country's merchandize trade deficit plunged by 15.

33 percent during the fiscal year 2018-19 compared to the corresponding period of last year. The trade deficit contracted to $31.820 billion during July-June (2018-19) against the deficit of $37.583 billion recorded during July-June (2017-18). The exports during the period under review witnessed decrease of one percent by falling from $23.212 billion during last year to $22.979 billion during the ongoing fiscal year.

On the other hand, the imports declined by 9.86 percent to $54.799 billion during the period under review from $60.795 billion last year, the data revealed. On year-on-year basis, the merchandize exports declined by 8.77 per cent, from $1.882 billion in June 2018 to $1.717 billion in June 2019 while the imports declined by 22.80 percent from $5.652 billion in June 2018 to $4.364 billion in June 2019, the data revealed...395/MAN/Back

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Same May June 2018 2019 From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Export of travel services earns $391.3 mln in 11 m ..

38 seconds ago

Efforts to shore up UK dam intensify ahead of stor ..

2 minutes ago

Mozambique sets up Ebola screening at Malawi borde ..

2 minutes ago

Chinese engineer dies, two others survived in Chit ..

3 minutes ago

Four dead, several injured after powerful quake ro ..

3 minutes ago

Partnership with ICBC will streamline ease of doin ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.