Cutlery exports witnessed record increase of 11.32%

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :The exports of cutlery during the first two month of FY 2021-22 grew by 11.32 percent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period last year.

During the period from July-Aug 21, cutlery worth US $ 9,225 were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 8,287 of the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Onyx Manufactured were increased by 52.36 percent, worth the US $ 387 were exported as compared to worth the US $ 254 of the same period last year.

Meanwhile, the exports of Chemicals and Pharm.Products increased by 73.45 percent, worth the US $ 113,813 thousand were also exported in the current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing the US $ 65,619 of the same period of last year.

During the period under view, Surgical goods and Medical instruments exports decreased by 6.75 percent, as worth US $ 30,678 were exported in the current fiscal year as compared to the exports of valuing the US $ 32,899 of the same period of last year.

\778