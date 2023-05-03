Cutlery industry urged to enhance quality of products to match international market

Manufacturers of cutlery have been urged to enhance the quality and output of their products to match the international market and better prices

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Manufacturers of cutlery have been urged to enhance the quality and output of their products to match the international market and better prices.

This was stated by speakers while addressing the launching ceremony of " Study for enhancing the competitiveness of the cutlery sector of Pakistan" at a local hotel on Wednesday.

The event was jointly arranged by Pakistan Business Council and Engineering Develop board, the attached department of the Ministry of Industry and Production.

Chairman Engineering Board, Almas Hyder; �Chief Executive Officer, Pakistan Business Council, Ehsan Malik; Chairman, Pakistan Cutlery Association Wazirabad, Shakeel Azam and Ex-Chairman, Pakistan Cutlery Association Wazirabad addressed the event.

They were of the view that decades-old semi-automated machinery used in making cutlery in Pakistan severely limits the productivity and speed of the production processes.� The cutlery industry can explore the possibility of investing in the machinery and process to start manufacturing ceramic cutlery as its raw material is available in Pakistan easily and its products can fetch higher prices than steel-made products, they added.

The cutlery sector of Pakistan was based on cottage industries located in Wazirabad with around 800 units and 20,500 employees. This sector was categorized into three major groups which include knives, tableware and utensils.

Earlier in his address Chairman Engineering Board, Almas Hyder stressed the need to have close coordination with each other instead of working in isolation as well as establishing linkages with other private organizations to draw benefit from each other's strength, knowledge and expertise.

All possible support will be extended to take forward such activities to bring in positive results to improve the state of affairs on the industrial front and we would witness modern and innovative business flourishing in the country in the cutlery sector, he added.