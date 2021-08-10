UrduPoint.com

Cutting CO2 Emissions To Create About 400Mln Jobs By 2030 - WEF

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 02:00 AM

Cutting CO2 Emissions to Create About 400Mln Jobs by 2030 - WEF

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) Reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 will allow to create about 400 million new jobs and add $10 trillion of value to companies, Borge Brende, the World Economic Forum (WEF) chief, said Monday.

Earlier in the day, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) published a report, which has concluded that immediate large-scale reductions in greenhouse gas emissions can bring down the increase of the average temperature on the planet to less than 1.5 degrees Celsius by 2050.

"Cutting carbon emissions can create nearly 400 million new jobs and 10 trillion US Dollars of business value by 2030. We cannot stop fighting the fires and the floods, but we must act now to give the future a fighting chance," the WEF president said on Twitter.

Brende further noted that industry is currently responsible for a third of all global emissions. The WEF is working on this issue with more than 400 companies with the aim to reduce emissions in such areas, as shipbuilding, aviation and metallurgy.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Business Twitter Gas All Industry Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Pakistan Embassy in Tokyo hosts Javelin thrower Ar ..

Pakistan Embassy in Tokyo hosts Javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem

1 hour ago
 Ganga Ram Mother & Child Block to be functional by ..

Ganga Ram Mother & Child Block to be functional by June 2022: Dr Yasmin Rashid

1 hour ago
 Hot, humid weather forecast

Hot, humid weather forecast

1 hour ago
 Belarus leader hits out as West ramps up sanctions ..

Belarus leader hits out as West ramps up sanctions

2 hours ago
 World acknowledges Pak efforts for Afghan peace: M ..

World acknowledges Pak efforts for Afghan peace: Munir Akram

2 hours ago
 English football club ready for sale to 'criminal' ..

English football club ready for sale to 'criminal': report

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.