Cutting CO2 Emissions to Create About 400Mln Jobs by 2030 - WEF

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) Reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 will allow to create about 400 million new jobs and add $10 trillion of value to companies, Borge Brende, the World Economic Forum (WEF) chief, said Monday.

Earlier in the day, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) published a report, which has concluded that immediate large-scale reductions in greenhouse gas emissions can bring down the increase of the average temperature on the planet to less than 1.5 degrees Celsius by 2050.

"Cutting carbon emissions can create nearly 400 million new jobs and 10 trillion US Dollars of business value by 2030. We cannot stop fighting the fires and the floods, but we must act now to give the future a fighting chance," the WEF president said on Twitter.

Brende further noted that industry is currently responsible for a third of all global emissions. The WEF is working on this issue with more than 400 companies with the aim to reduce emissions in such areas, as shipbuilding, aviation and metallurgy.