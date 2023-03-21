Cutting Gas Consumption by 15% Helped Czech Republic to Survive Winter - Industry Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Gas consumption in the Czech Republic fell by 15% since the beginning of the year compared with the same period in 2022, which helped the Czech Republic to survive the past winter, Czech Industry Minister Jozef Sikela said on Tuesday

"None of us imagined that at the end of winter the situation with gas in the republic would be so good. Now there are 1.77 billion cubic meters of gas in storage, and a year ago, there were only 474 million cubic meters. The main role was played by a 15% reduction in gas consumption this winter season. Starting September 2022, we used one billion cubic meters of gas less than usual during this period," Sikela told reporters.

The minister specified that the Czech Republic had stopped importing gas from Russia completely since the beginning of 2023. All the gas supplies have been coming to the country through Germany from either Norway or LNG terminals in the Netherlands or Belgium, Sikela said.

In the coming weeks, the industry minister is going to present to the government an updated energy concept, in which energy conservation and energy efficiency will be prioritized. In addition, Sikela said the authorities continue preparation for the construction of a new power unit at the Dukovany nuclear power plant in the southeast of the country, while they study opportunities for building additional nuclear reactors.