UrduPoint.com

Cutting Gas Consumption By 15% Helped Czech Republic To Survive Winter - Industry Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2023 | 09:26 PM

Cutting Gas Consumption by 15% Helped Czech Republic to Survive Winter - Industry Minister

Gas consumption in the Czech Republic fell by 15% since the beginning of the year compared with the same period in 2022, which helped the Czech Republic to survive the past winter, Czech Industry Minister Jozef Sikela said on Tuesday

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Gas consumption in the Czech Republic fell by 15% since the beginning of the year compared with the same period in 2022, which helped the Czech Republic to survive the past winter, Czech Industry Minister Jozef Sikela said on Tuesday.

"None of us imagined that at the end of winter the situation with gas in the republic would be so good. Now there are 1.77 billion cubic meters of gas in storage, and a year ago, there were only 474 million cubic meters. The main role was played by a 15% reduction in gas consumption this winter season. Starting September 2022, we used one billion cubic meters of gas less than usual during this period," Sikela told reporters.

The minister specified that the Czech Republic had stopped importing gas from Russia completely since the beginning of 2023. All the gas supplies have been coming to the country through Germany from either Norway or LNG terminals in the Netherlands or Belgium, Sikela said.

In the coming weeks, the industry minister is going to present to the government an updated energy concept, in which energy conservation and energy efficiency will be prioritized. In addition, Sikela said the authorities continue preparation for the construction of a new power unit at the Dukovany nuclear power plant in the southeast of the country, while they study opportunities for building additional nuclear reactors.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Nuclear Norway Germany Same Belgium Czech Republic Netherlands September Gas All From Government Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

Al Ansari Exchange dedicates AED50mn to support Ra ..

Al Ansari Exchange dedicates AED50mn to support Ramadan campaign launched by Moh ..

15 minutes ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi greets leadership, people o ..

President Dr Arif Alvi greets leadership, people of regional countries celebrati ..

10 minutes ago
 NATO Lost Touch With Reality - Russian Diplomat on ..

NATO Lost Touch With Reality - Russian Diplomat on UK Plans to Send Uranium Shel ..

4 minutes ago
 SeaWorld Yas Island to open its doors 23 May in Ab ..

SeaWorld Yas Island to open its doors 23 May in Abu Dhabi

44 minutes ago
 SAU Vice Chancellor congratulates Dr Bhai Khan Sol ..

SAU Vice Chancellor congratulates Dr Bhai Khan Solangi

10 minutes ago
 Abdur Rehman sees no threat from Afghanistan in T2 ..

Abdur Rehman sees no threat from Afghanistan in T20I series

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.