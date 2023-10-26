CWDP approves, recommends 7 development projects worth Rs 71.8 bln

Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission Dr Jahanzeb Khan on Thursday chaired a meeting of the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) that approved five development projects with a total cost of Rs 11.7 billion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission Dr Jahanzeb Khan on Thursday chaired a meeting of the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) that approved five development projects with a total cost of Rs 11.7 billion.

The forum also recommended two projects worth Rs 60 billion to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC), a news release said.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary Planning, the Members Planning Commission, and representatives from various ministries and divisions.

The approved projects encompass diverse sectors, including Climate Change, Health, Education, Energy, and road infrastructure development.

The forum has cleared the projects namely “Strengthening Technical Capacities of Ministry of Climate Change & Environmental Coordination” worth Rs 316.71 million, Establishment of Directorate General of Religious Education (4th Revised) worth Rs 1,253.420 million, Refugees & Host communities Regional Sub Windows SH Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Human Capital Investment Project (KP-HCIP) Education Component worth Rs33,048.029 million; Installation of Wide Area Monitoring System (WAMS) for NTDC Power Network (Pilot project) worth Rs 1,349.420 million, Infrastructure Rehabilitation Resilience Enhancement post-Flood 2022 (Rehabilitation/Reconstruction of Health Facilities Damaged by Flood 2022 worth Rs.1600 Million, and Peshawar Northern Bypass 32.2 Km (PC-I 3rd Revised) Rs 27,051.680 million.

While a position paper with a total cost of Rs. 7224.42 million was also cleared in principle by the respected forum.

The project titled " Strengthening Technical Capacities of Ministry of Climate Change & Environmental Coordination" with a budget of Rs 316.71 million, is aimed at aligning Pakistan's climate change agenda with its national development priorities and strengthening coordination at all levels.

The PC-1 seeks to strengthen the technical capabilities of both the Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) and the Environmental Coordination (EC) to ensure an efficient response to Pakistan's climate change challenges.

Additionally, the project is planned for inclusion in the Pakistan Hydromet and Climate Services Project (PHCSP) portfolio, funded by the World Bank through the National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF), which has already issued a No Objection Certificate (NOC).

The CDWP has granted approval to the project, "Establishment of the Directorate General of Religious Education (4th Revised)," with a budget of Rs 1,253.420 million.

Under this initiative, all religious educational institutions (Deeni Madaris) will be required to register with the Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training (M/o FE&PT).

The Ministry will serve as the exclusive authority in Pakistan for collecting data and pertinent information regarding these institutions.

To facilitate this process, as many as 16 regional offices (with the possibility of expansion as needed) will be established.

Deeni Madaris that do not comply with the registration requirements stipulated by the M/o FE&PT will not be permitted to operate.

Additionally, institutions that breach the terms and conditions of their registration will be subject to the cancellation of their registration status.

The Ministry will also assist registered Deeni Madaris in the process of opening bank accounts.

Furthermore, registered Deeni Madaris will be supported in seeking affiliation with the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, as well as the Board of Technical Education, enabling their students to participate in standardized examinations for secondary and higher secondary education, as well as technical and vocational subjects.

The "Refugees & Host Communities Regional Sub Windows SH Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Human Capital Investment Project (KP-HCIP) Education Component," with a budget of Rs 33 billion has been put forward for approval by ECNEC.

This project is funded through foreign financing and places a distinct emphasis on enhancing access to primary and secondary education for all children, with a particular focus on the education of girls. As part of this initiative, primary schools in selected districts will undergo transformation into middle schools, and middle schools will be further upgraded to high schools.

The "Installation of Wide Area Monitoring System (WAMS) for the NTDC Power Network (Pilot project)," valued at Rs 1,349.420 million, has received approval from the CDWP. This project is proposed to be funded through a World Bank loan and will be implemented in the districts of Jamshoro, Kashmore, Matiari, and Tharparkar.

CDWP has recommended the project, "Peshawar Northern Bypass, spanning 32.2 kilometers (3rd Revised PC-I) with a budget of Rs 27,051.680 million, to ECNEC.

The financing for this project is proposed through the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP).

The third revision of this project entails the construction of a 4-lane, 32.20-kilometer bypass with accompanying service roads on the northern side of Peshawar city.

The project also includes the provision of lined drains between the bypass and the service roads on both sides. All earthen tracks will be connected to the service roads, while asphalt roads will link directly to the bypass without median openings.