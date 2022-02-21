UrduPoint.com

CWDP Approves Replacement Of Track Machines Project

Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2022 | 07:27 PM

CWDP approves replacement of track machines project

The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) has approved the replacement of the track machines project during its meeting held here on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) has approved the replacement of the track machines project during its meeting held here on Monday.

The meeting was chaired by Deputy Chairman, Planning Commission (DCPC) Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan and was attended by the members of the DCPC, Secretary Railways, and other relevant stakeholders.

The CDWP also discussed policy-related issues relating to Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) financing for green recovery to build forward modalities of engineering, procurement, and construction criteria for development projects better; consultancy framework and techno-economic feasibility criteria.

The forum took certain decisions to improve project appraisal criteria. It was also agreed that Public Sector Development Prgoramme (PSDP) financing will be diverted from infrastructure development to support economic growth and digital space to give opportunities for the private sector to invest in infrastructure sector projects from the next financial year. Secretary Railway while briefing the meeting informed that the project envisages procurement of track lifting, leveling, aligning, and tamping machine with integrated stabilizer and self-propelled track inspection and recording car.

The cost of the machinery includes the cost of spare parts for 3 years.

Ministry of Railway will execute the project and the total cost of the project is Rs7415.542 million which is to be financed through PSDP.

The Secretary further apprised the meeting the objective of the project is to strengthen and modernize the existing track infrastructure maintenance machinery by deploying latest machines/equipment all over the operating division especially Main Line 1, besides, other important Main Line 2 & 3, Tertiary Lines as envisaged in National Transport Policy of Pakistan, 2018. In view of increasing freight and coal business, reliability and safety of track infrastructure is need of the hour which can be achieved through modern equipment's/machines and timely replacement of track machines, Secretaryinformed the participants while giving a detailed briefing.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Car 2018 All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Rs76636m tax collected

Rs76636m tax collected

2 minutes ago
 IGP takes notice of child assault

IGP takes notice of child assault

2 minutes ago
 State land worth Rs65.6 mln retrieved

State land worth Rs65.6 mln retrieved

3 minutes ago
 Prime Minister highlights key initiatives for achi ..

Prime Minister highlights key initiatives for achieving UN SDGs

3 minutes ago
 Webinar discusses regulatory framework for startup ..

Webinar discusses regulatory framework for startups

11 minutes ago
 Taliban aiming to create 'grand army' for Afghanis ..

Taliban aiming to create 'grand army' for Afghanistan

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>