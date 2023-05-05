CWDP approves six development projects worth Rs227b

The Central Development Working Party (CWDP) Friday cleared six development projects worth Rs 227 billion under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :The Central Development Working Party (CWDP) Friday cleared six development projects worth Rs 227 billion under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal.

The meeting was attended by the Additional Secretary Planning Ministry, Chief Economist, Members Planning Commission and representatives from the various ministries and divisions, said a press release issued here..

The forum considered seven projects related to the Ministry of Water Resources, Ministry of Information Technology, Ministry of Health and provincial projects. � The forum considered six projects which include National Oilseed Enchantment Program at the cost of Rs 10.963883 billion, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rural Investment & Institutional Support Project worth Rs 110.7 billion, Raising of Mangla Dam Project, Mangla, AJK worth Rs 96 billion, Establishment of Danish School at Jia Kham Sohbatpur worth Rs 1.61 billion, Establishment of National Language Procession Laboratory NLP worth Rs 0.078 billion and Construction of three Sewage Treatment Plants and related Sewage System to treat Waster Water falling into Koran River, Rawal Lake worth Rs 6.076 billion.

The forum has cleared National Oilseed Enchantment Program at the cost of Rs 10.963883b while adding the Sindh Component the project was already approved by the ECNEC. The National food Security and Research Division is the sponsoring agency of the project.

The key objectives of the project include to increase phase-wise yield of three potential crops viz Canola, Sunflower and Sesame; enhancing export potential of Sesame seed and encouraging oilseed growers through subsidy on seed, inputs & machinery and appreciation awards and encouraging solvent industry to procure farmers produces at a competitive price and establish procurement center in major growing areas.

The project will be implemented by federal and provincial governments/ organizations, therefore, the management/administrative/financial structure prevailing in respective governments/executing organization will be followed. Finance Division will transfer federal share directly to the assignment accounts of the project executing provincial agricultural department.

Similarly, the forum principally cleared Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rural Investment & Institutional Support Project worth Rs 110.7 billion with direction to rationalize the cost and present before the forum. The forum also approved three Sewage Treatment Plants and related Sewage System to treat Waster Water falling into Koran River, Rawal Lake worth Rs 6.076 billion.

The Establishment of Danish School at Jia Kham Sohbatpur worth Rs 1.61 billion was approved by the forum. The Government of Baluchistan is the sponsoring agency of the project. In January this year, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during the inauguration ceremony of Model School at Jia Khan directed to establish Danish School at Jia Khan Sohbatpur district and twelve other districts of Balochistan.

The project cost would be shared by the federal and provincial government of Balochistan. The establishment of this school will allow the residents of the area to receive quality education to compete with the students of the rest of the country for higher education.