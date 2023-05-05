UrduPoint.com

CWDP Approves Six Development Projects Worth Rs227b

Muhammad Irfan Published May 05, 2023 | 09:58 PM

CWDP approves six development projects worth Rs227b

The Central Development Working Party (CWDP) Friday cleared six development projects worth Rs 227 billion under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :The Central Development Working Party (CWDP) Friday cleared six development projects worth Rs 227 billion under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal.

The meeting was attended by the Additional Secretary Planning Ministry, Chief Economist, Members Planning Commission and representatives from the various ministries and divisions, said a press release issued here..

The forum considered seven projects related to the Ministry of Water Resources, Ministry of Information Technology, Ministry of Health and provincial projects. � The forum considered six projects which include National Oilseed Enchantment Program at the cost of Rs 10.963883 billion, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rural Investment & Institutional Support Project worth Rs 110.7 billion, Raising of Mangla Dam Project, Mangla, AJK worth Rs 96 billion, Establishment of Danish School at Jia Kham Sohbatpur worth Rs 1.61 billion, Establishment of National Language Procession Laboratory NLP worth Rs 0.078 billion and Construction of three Sewage Treatment Plants and related Sewage System to treat Waster Water falling into Koran River, Rawal Lake worth Rs 6.076 billion.

The forum has cleared National Oilseed Enchantment Program at the cost of Rs 10.963883b while adding the Sindh Component the project was already approved by the ECNEC. The National food Security and Research Division is the sponsoring agency of the project.

The key objectives of the project include to increase phase-wise yield of three potential crops viz Canola, Sunflower and Sesame; enhancing export potential of Sesame seed and encouraging oilseed growers through subsidy on seed, inputs & machinery and appreciation awards and encouraging solvent industry to procure farmers produces at a competitive price and establish procurement center in major growing areas.

The project will be implemented by federal and provincial governments/ organizations, therefore, the management/administrative/financial structure prevailing in respective governments/executing organization will be followed. Finance Division will transfer federal share directly to the assignment accounts of the project executing provincial agricultural department.

Similarly, the forum principally cleared Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rural Investment & Institutional Support Project worth Rs 110.7 billion with direction to rationalize the cost and present before the forum. The forum also approved three Sewage Treatment Plants and related Sewage System to treat Waster Water falling into Koran River, Rawal Lake worth Rs 6.076 billion.

The Establishment of Danish School at Jia Kham Sohbatpur worth Rs 1.61 billion was approved by the forum. The Government of Baluchistan is the sponsoring agency of the project. In January this year, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during the inauguration ceremony of Model School at Jia Khan directed to establish Danish School at Jia Khan Sohbatpur district and twelve other districts of Balochistan.

The project cost would be shared by the federal and provincial government of Balochistan. The establishment of this school will allow the residents of the area to receive quality education to compete with the students of the rest of the country for higher education.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Shahbaz Sharif Balochistan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Ahsan Iqbal Education Water Dam Price Azad Jammu And Kashmir January From Government Industry Share (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Demand for quality children&#039;s literature rema ..

Demand for quality children&#039;s literature remains high, says experts at SCRF ..

9 minutes ago
 Argentinian football&#039;s history rich in talent ..

Argentinian football&#039;s history rich in talent and entertainment

9 minutes ago
 JCC Fails to Reach Deal on Authorizing New Vessels ..

JCC Fails to Reach Deal on Authorizing New Vessels for Black Sea Grain Exports - ..

9 minutes ago
 Court Arrests Russian Theater Director Berkovich o ..

Court Arrests Russian Theater Director Berkovich on Charges of Justifying Terror ..

11 minutes ago
 Special children deserve attention of all segments ..

Special children deserve attention of all segments of society: CM

11 minutes ago
 Balochistan CM utilizing resources for uplifting, ..

Balochistan CM utilizing resources for uplifting, prosperity of province: Babar

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.