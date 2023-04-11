Close
CWDP Refers Rs 69.440 Bln 'Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rural Accessibility Project' To ECNEC

Faizan Hashmi Published April 11, 2023 | 10:13 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday virtually chaired a meeting of the Central Development Working Party (CWDP) that took up three development projects worth Rs 76.5 billion.

The forum referred a Rs 69,440.00 million 'Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rural Accessibility Project' to the Executive Committee of the National Executive Council (ECNEC) while approving the construction of a Rs 3,958.188 million six-lane overhead bridge at Imamia Colony Railway Crossing Shahdara and Rs 3,098.600 million Sindh Health Support Programme.

The National Highway Authority (NHA) will charge toll tax after the construction of a six-lane overhead bridge at Imamia Colony Railway Crossing, being sponsored by the Ministry of Communications.

The revised project envisages the construction of a railway overhead bridge measuring 613 meters with approach ramps on either side of National Highway N-5 at Imamia Colony Railway crossing at Shahdara.

The proposed overhead bridge will facilitate the free flow of traffic on N-5.

The rail track between Lahore and Faisalabad intercepts N-5 dual carriageway at Imamia Colony at 1.5 km north of Shahdara railway.

The PC-I of the Sindh Health Support Programme envisages localizing the National UHC (Universal Health Coverage) Benefits Package. Sindh took the lead to become the first province in Pakistan by developing the provincial EPHS (Essential Public Health Services).

The Sindh government prioritized a total of 131 interventions as District EPHS that included 94 interventions as an immediate priority, out of which 21 were at the Community level, 37 at the PHC (Primary Health Care) facility level, and 36 at the First Level Hospital (FLH).

"The interventions will lead to improving health with resilient health infrastructure by addressing accessibility, equity, responsiveness, social and financial risk protection, and improved efficiency."Among others, the meeting was attended by the Secretary Planning Ministry, Chief Economist, Members Planning Commission and representatives from the various ministries and divisions.

