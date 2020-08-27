UrduPoint.com
Cyber Attack Halts New Zealand Stock Market For Third Straight Day

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 01:07 PM

Cyber attack halts New Zealand stock market for third straight day

Cyber attacks forced New Zealand's stock exchange to halt trading Thursday for the third time in as many days, its operator said Thursday, just as the country's corporate reporting season gets underway

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Cyber attacks forced New Zealand's stock exchange to halt trading Thursday for the third time in as many days, its operator said Thursday, just as the country's corporate reporting season gets underway.

The New Zealand Exchange (NZX) said the bourse was placed into a trading halt at about 11.10am local time "as a result of network connectivity issues relating to DDoS cyber security attacks".

A distributed denial of service attack, commonly known as a "dee-dos" or DDoS, involves disrupting computer networks by flooding them with traffic.

Temporary trading halts were ordered as a result, he added, with the market down from 3.

57pm to 5.00pm Tuesday and again from 11.24pm to 3.00pm Wednesday, a spokesman told AFP.

The exchange's website also crashed as a result of the cyberattacks, which experts believe likely originated offshore.

The spokesman said the NZX would not be commenting on their origins, "given the nature of the issues".

"This decision not to re-open has been made while we focus on addressing the situation," NZX said in a statement Thursday.

"We continue to address the threat and work with cybersecurity experts, and we are doing everything we can to resume normal trading tomorrow."

